American National Bank Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

American National Bank raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,431 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 303.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,097,274,000 after buying an additional 131,109,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,531,000 after buying an additional 30,532,187 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after buying an additional 22,220,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after buying an additional 18,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 295.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,498,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,832,078,000 after buying an additional 13,821,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.19.

NVDA traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $194.61. 522,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,988,712. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.54 and a 200-day moving average of $260.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $134.59 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

