American National Bank Buys 153 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

American National Bank boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,556 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 2.1% of American National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $4,080,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COST traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $530.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,599. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $556.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $371.11 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $234.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.43.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

