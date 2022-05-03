American National Bank Grows Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

American National Bank boosted its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Western Union by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Western Union by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

WU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.12.

NYSE:WU traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $17.56. The stock had a trading volume of 72,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,143. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $26.02.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 269.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.41%.

Western Union declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Western Union (Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

