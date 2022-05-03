American National Bank Has $7.56 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

American National Bank decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.5% of American National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. American National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,659,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,327,000 after buying an additional 226,555 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 820,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,620,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.44.

NYSE:NEE traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,252,958. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.12. The company has a market capitalization of $139.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.42, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.52 and a twelve month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

