American National Bank Increases Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

American National Bank boosted its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 1.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,823,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,426,000 after acquiring an additional 43,806 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in A. O. Smith by 67.6% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,766,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,478 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,412,000 after acquiring an additional 104,351 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,222,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,824,000 after purchasing an additional 180,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,002,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,893,000 after purchasing an additional 247,292 shares during the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

AOS stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $59.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.77. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $58.20 and a 12-month high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AOS. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. William Blair cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Profile (Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.