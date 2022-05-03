American National Bank Sells 411 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

American National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,026,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 271,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,802,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,042,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 556,107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 150,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 149,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,143,000 after purchasing an additional 28,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,682 shares of company stock valued at $16,146,334. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $35.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,970.73. 1,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,836. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,013.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,961.05. The firm has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,367.96 and a 52 week high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. Argus raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,073.00.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

