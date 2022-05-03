American National Insurance Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

American National Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,964 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 53.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $43.43. 3,680,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,747,617. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $47.42.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENB. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

