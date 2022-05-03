American National Insurance Co. Decreases Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

American National Insurance Co. reduced its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 29,965 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYB. Barclays raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.88.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $1.99 on Tuesday, hitting $110.00. The company had a trading volume of 61,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,477. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.59. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.48. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

