American National Insurance Co. Decreases Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

American National Insurance Co. lessened its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,695.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period.

NVO stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.26. 35,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,943. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.58. The company has a market capitalization of $268.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $73.53 and a twelve month high of $122.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.40% and a net margin of 33.16%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.741 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.05%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

