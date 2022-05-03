American National Insurance Co. Decreases Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

American National Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,955 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 33,500 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 285 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 161.7% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.58. The stock had a trading volume of 61,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,059. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.41. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.58 and a 52 week high of $148.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total transaction of $1,301,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $446,696.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,115 shares of company stock valued at $5,629,942. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.63.

Electronic Arts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.