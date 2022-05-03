American National Insurance Co. Decreases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

American National Insurance Co. cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 24,959 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,946,000. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.48.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $6.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $582.70. The company had a trading volume of 39,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,937. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $594.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $587.14. The firm has a market cap of $237.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

