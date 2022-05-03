American National Insurance Co. Has $1.52 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

American National Insurance Co. decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,610 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,558,000 after purchasing an additional 838,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,567,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,639,900,000 after buying an additional 49,786 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,448,046,000 after buying an additional 168,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Caterpillar by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,788,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,189,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.44.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,850 shares of company stock worth $11,087,916. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CAT traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.52. The company had a trading volume of 78,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $113.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.79. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

