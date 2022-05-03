American National Insurance Co. Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

American National Insurance Co. reduced its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,712 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 79,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 242,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 181,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,376,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

Shares of NYSE EIX traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.55. 99,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,105. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.64. Edison International has a one year low of $54.14 and a one year high of $73.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 140.70%.

About Edison International (Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.