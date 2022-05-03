American National Insurance Co. Has $3.13 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

American National Insurance Co. decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 85.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,510 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 32,168 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.7% of American National Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.43.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.13 on Tuesday, reaching $526.82. The stock had a trading volume of 69,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,599. The company has a market capitalization of $233.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $371.11 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $556.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $533.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.