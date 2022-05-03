American National Insurance Co. Reduces Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

American National Insurance Co. decreased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,252 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,224 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 127,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,373,000 after acquiring an additional 46,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.9% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,552 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.25.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX traded up $3.10 on Tuesday, reaching $248.68. 16,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,436. The business has a fifty day moving average of $264.58 and a 200-day moving average of $256.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

About Becton, Dickinson and (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.