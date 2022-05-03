American National Insurance Co. Sells 135,677 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

American National Insurance Co. lessened its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 135,677 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 23,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $797,258.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,951 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,898. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SLB traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $39.88. 422,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,668,658. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.91.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

