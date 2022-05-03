American National Insurance Co. Sells 266,255 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

American National Insurance Co. cut its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 266,255 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.22. 1,073,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,596,456. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $41.47 and a 52 week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Argus boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.