American National Insurance Co. Sells 377,642 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

American National Insurance Co. reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 377,642 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.0% of American National Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

PFE stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.99. 1,682,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,192,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.