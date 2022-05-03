American National Insurance Co. Sells 56,219 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

American National Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 88.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,219 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,690,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $5,845,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $1,011,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 758.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 78,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

ATVI stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.47. 406,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,305,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 14.87%.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

