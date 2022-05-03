American National Insurance Co. Sells 98,178 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

American National Insurance Co. trimmed its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98,178 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 26,876 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Flowserve by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,364,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,754,000 after buying an additional 261,391 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flowserve by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Flowserve by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLS traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.49. 86,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.00.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Flowserve had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

FLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

