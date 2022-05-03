American National Insurance Co. Trims Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

American National Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 53,490 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,178,364 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

NYSE MPC traded up $2.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.68. The stock had a trading volume of 211,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,338,006. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $93.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

