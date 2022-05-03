American National Insurance Co. Trims Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

American National Insurance Co. lowered its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,166 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.31.

Shares of OTIS stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.88. The stock had a trading volume of 37,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.88 and its 200 day moving average is $80.72. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $71.07 and a twelve month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

