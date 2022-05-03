American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Buys New Stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total value of $230,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David E. Dykstra sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $221,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,463.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,954 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,120 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGPI stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.40. 3,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.13. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $97.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.41.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $166.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.40 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 14.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGPI. Cowen began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

