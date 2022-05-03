American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Cuts Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. trimmed its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $439.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zscaler from $415.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Zscaler from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.45.

Zscaler stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $206.35. The stock had a trading volume of 32,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,341. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of -85.09 and a beta of 1.09. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $2,552,435.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

