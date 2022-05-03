American States Water (NYSE:AWR) to Issue $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.365 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

American States Water has raised its dividend by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 68 years. American States Water has a payout ratio of 52.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American States Water to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.

AWR stock opened at $77.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.29. American States Water has a 1-year low of $76.11 and a 1-year high of $103.77.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.15). American States Water had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 18.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price target on American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American States Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $58,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of American States Water by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American States Water by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of American States Water by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of American States Water by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

