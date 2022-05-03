American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $288.29.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Tower by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,789,646,000 after acquiring an additional 953,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,675,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,531,637,000 after acquiring an additional 136,713 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,114,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,492,053,000 after acquiring an additional 161,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in American Tower by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,654,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,361,314,000 after acquiring an additional 424,182 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $4.07 on Monday, hitting $236.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,127,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,084. American Tower has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $108.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 96.89%.

American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.