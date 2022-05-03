American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $288.29.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.
In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of American Tower stock traded down $4.07 on Monday, hitting $236.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,127,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,084. American Tower has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $108.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 96.89%.
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
