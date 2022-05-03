American Vanguard (AVD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect American Vanguard to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. American Vanguard has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $158.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

American Vanguard stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.46. The stock had a trading volume of 771 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,071. American Vanguard has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The company has a market cap of $655.17 million, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a positive change from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,557,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,694,000 after purchasing an additional 167,711 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 949,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,579,000 after purchasing an additional 62,316 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 22.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 33,674 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised American Vanguard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Vanguard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Vanguard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

