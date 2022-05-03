American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,096. The company has a market cap of $795.91 million, a PE ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 2.10. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $105.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.59 million. American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Woodmark news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth bought 2,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $107,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.95 per share, with a total value of $529,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 15,036 shares of company stock worth $798,224. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth about $10,383,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in American Woodmark by 28.4% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 435,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,469,000 after purchasing an additional 96,300 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the third quarter worth about $5,543,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 99.4% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 163,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 81,725 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Woodmark (Get Rating)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. The company also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.