AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $1,935,148.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,263 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $3,426,420.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,434 shares of company stock valued at $18,237,062. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABC traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.92. The stock had a trading volume of 34,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,533. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.34 and a fifty-two week high of $167.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.38. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABC. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $142.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

