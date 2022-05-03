Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,948,000 after buying an additional 14,027 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $2.27 on Monday, reaching $230.92. 4,154,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,937. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.70. The company has a market capitalization of $123.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.81.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 129.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.50.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.