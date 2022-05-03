Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.37-$0.57 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.47-$1.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion.

NASDAQ:AMKR traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.51. 1,437,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,574. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.35. Amkor Technology has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 10.48%. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $122,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,222,050. Company insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 83,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 154,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

