Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Receives Outperform Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $85.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Amphenol from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.40.

NYSE:APH opened at $71.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.49.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

