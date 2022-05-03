ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.83

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.83 and last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 18522 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMSSY. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ams-OSRAM in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ams-OSRAM from CHF 23 to CHF 22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ams-OSRAM in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.34.

ams-OSRAM ( OTCMKTS:AMSSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ams-OSRAM AG will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells analog and analog intensive mixed signal integrated circuits in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and OSRAM segments. It offers 3D, audio, capacitive, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building, as well as mobile, consumer, and communication markets.

