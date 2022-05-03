Analysts Anticipate ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Will Post Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56. ASGN posted earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year earnings of $6.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.14 to $7.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of ASGN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASGN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASGN has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 24.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ASGN by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 82.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 0.7% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,798,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASGN stock traded up $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $114.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,219. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.92. ASGN has a 12 month low of $91.61 and a 12 month high of $131.89.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

