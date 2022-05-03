Analysts Anticipate Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.41. Heritage Financial reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $2.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 38.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heritage Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

HFWA traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $24.96. 6,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,839. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.05. The firm has a market cap of $874.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.63. Heritage Financial has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $29.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 93,519 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 40,396 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

