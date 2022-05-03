Analysts Anticipate Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) will post $21.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.30 million to $23.37 million. Nordic American Tankers reported sales of $18.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will report full-year sales of $143.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $142.95 million to $144.21 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $188.16 million, with estimates ranging from $185.22 million to $191.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 176.94% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NAT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,821,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 34,845 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 22.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 391,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 72,764 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 486.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 75,734 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 69.3% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 85,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.65. 105,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,377,330. The company has a market cap of $512.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.05. Nordic American Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average is $2.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.48%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

