Analysts Anticipate Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) to post $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.23. Pegasystems reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.76. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Pegasystems from $155.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,886,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,753,000 after purchasing an additional 116,834 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,494,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,567,000 after purchasing an additional 83,551 shares during the period. Foxhaven Asset Management LP increased its stake in Pegasystems by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,347,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,292,000 after buying an additional 228,231 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Pegasystems by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,810,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Pegasystems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 977,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,356,000 after buying an additional 43,871 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEGA traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.32. 11,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,686. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $68.21 and a 12-month high of $143.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.57 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.67%.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

