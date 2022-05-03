Analysts Anticipate Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.03 Million

Brokerages forecast that Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) will report $8.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.37 million. Profire Energy reported sales of $5.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full year sales of $32.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.36 million to $35.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $38.01 million, with estimates ranging from $34.70 million to $41.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Profire Energy.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Dawson James raised their price target on shares of Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Univest Sec upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.92.

Shares of PFIE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,900. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $1.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFIE. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 7.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,276,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 152,010 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 433,698 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,512,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 957,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

