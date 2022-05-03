Analysts Anticipate ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.05). ReneSola posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SOL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ReneSola to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOL. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 7.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 101.7% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 662,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 334,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

SOL stock opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $328.52 million, a P/E ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.33. ReneSola has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights.

