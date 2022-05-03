Analysts Anticipate Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) will post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.11). Rigel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 154.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RIGL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Shares of RIGL stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.46. 1,824,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,546. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.81. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $423.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

