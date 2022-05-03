Analysts Anticipate TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to Announce $1.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) will report $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TTEC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $1.00. TTEC posted earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $4.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.23). TTEC had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $612.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TTEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

TTEC traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.88. 2,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,669. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.59 and its 200 day moving average is $83.94. TTEC has a 52 week low of $68.83 and a 52 week high of $113.37.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

In other TTEC news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in TTEC during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in TTEC by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in TTEC by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TTEC during the third quarter worth $141,000. 37.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

