Analysts Expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to Announce $3.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) to report earnings of $3.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.29. Adobe reported earnings of $3.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year earnings of $13.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.43 to $13.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $15.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.51 to $16.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.75.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $410.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe has a twelve month low of $394.04 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $438.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $531.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

