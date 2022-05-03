Analysts Expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amcor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.19. Amcor reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amcor.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 24.98%. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.76.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,926,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,142,000 after acquiring an additional 774,065 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,702,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,819,000 after purchasing an additional 611,877 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,402,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,060,000 after purchasing an additional 810,866 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,223,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,880,000 after acquiring an additional 378,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 13,348,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,314,000 after acquiring an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMCR traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $11.70. 12,535,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,425,319. Amcor has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

About Amcor (Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amcor (AMCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.