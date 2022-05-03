Analysts Expect Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Analysts expect Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) to post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). Calithera Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Calithera Biosciences.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CALA. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calithera Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.63.

Shares of CALA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,491,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,709. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $2.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 50.6% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

