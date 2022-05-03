Analysts Expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Analysts expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.06) and the highest is ($0.54). Coherus BioSciences posted earnings of ($2.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($0.71). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 87.92% and a negative return on equity of 224.13%. The firm had revenue of $73.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

CHRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,918,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,226,000 after buying an additional 329,012 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,707,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,095,000 after buying an additional 1,117,972 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,452,000 after buying an additional 729,459 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,248,000 after buying an additional 14,216 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 947,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,227,000 after buying an additional 206,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

CHRS stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.68. 1,674,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,290. Coherus BioSciences has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $748.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

