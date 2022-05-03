Analysts Expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to Announce -$1.91 EPS

Analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSPGet Rating) will announce earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.18) and the highest is ($1.65). CRISPR Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.51) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.76) to ($3.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($7.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.45) to ($3.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $148.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 277.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 116,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,038,000 after buying an additional 19,343 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRSP opened at $51.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 2.05. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

