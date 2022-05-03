Analysts Expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to Announce -$1.91 EPS

Analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.18) and the highest is ($1.65). CRISPR Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.51) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.76) to ($3.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($7.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.45) to ($3.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CRISPR Therapeutics.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 277.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 116,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,038,000 after buying an additional 19,343 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CRSP opened at $51.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 2.05. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $169.76.
CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
