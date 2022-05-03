Analysts Expect First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.93 Million

Equities analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) will announce $167.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $164.30 million and the highest is $170.21 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $697.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $689.00 million to $704.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $816.19 million, with estimates ranging from $808.30 million to $822.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Watch Restaurant Group.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $162.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.42 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Watch Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,104,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $18,531,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $11,732,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 39,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,405,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FWRG traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $13.39. 132,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,656. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.96. First Watch Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.