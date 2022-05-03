Analysts Expect MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for MAG Silver’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.04. MAG Silver reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 350%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MAG Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MAG Silver.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

NYSE MAG traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.51. 408,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,064. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 241.83 and a beta of 1.07. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

About MAG Silver (Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MAG Silver (MAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.