Analysts Expect Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Posted by on May 3rd, 2022

Brokerages expect that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBXGet Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Third Coast Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.32. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Third Coast Bancshares.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Third Coast Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 28.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBX opened at $23.03 on Friday. Third Coast Bancshares has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.79.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

