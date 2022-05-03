Analysts Expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.71. United Community Banks reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Community Banks.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $202.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.89 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

UCBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of UCBI stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,116. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.52. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $39.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,504,414.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 166,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Community Banks (UCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.